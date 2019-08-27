Community leaders, advocates work with TARC to better protect vulnerable riders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following a taxi driver’s arrest, charged with sexually abusing a disabled woman riding in his cab, city leaders and advocacy groups are now working to make changes to the TARC system.
Ismael Omer was fired from Yellow Cab, arrested and charged with sexual abuse after allegedly pulling over and getting into the backseat of his cab to touch a disabled woman. Two different but similar incidents were reported about that driver.
Leaders from the Metro Disabilities Coalition and Down Syndrome of Louisville said the complaint system and other changes are needed to keep riders, especially vulnerable ones, safe.
“Obviously, there were some things that came out last week that we realized, our members may not be safe or have reliable transportation,” said Julie Torzewski, Executive Director of Down Syndrome of Louisville. “And we just have opened the doors of dialogue with TARC.”
Torzewski said they’re working with TARC and other groups on policies that can make it safer for riders and easier to report issues to TARC.
“What we would love to see or love to have happen is some better safety implementations put in place,” said Theo Hamilton, President Business Agent of ATU Local 1447.
Hamilton said having all drivers in house, instead of subcontracting like they do with some drivers, as well as providing additional training for all drivers can help.
Jessica Moore’s 10-year-old son has autism and uses the TARC system for transportation. Moore said if TARC continues to contract with taxis, they want the option to opt out.
“We’ve only had a few issues with TARC 3 since he started, and it’s been with taxi drivers every time,” Moore said.
And when there are complaints with drivers or issues, they need to be answered timely and responsibly.
“TARC needs to be tackling and responsible about answering complaints,” said Marcellus Mays, Chair of Metro Disabilities Coalition.
Torzewski said they’ve offered to help TARC with complaint policy changes. With hundreds of Down Syndrome of Louisville clients using TARC transportation daily, she said they want to keep talking with them and make improvements for everyone together.
“You don’t want to hear at any point that anyone is in danger and you just want to trust that the proper authorities are doing the proper things to keep them safe and that’s why they’re here,” Torzewski said.
TARC declined to comment on this story, citing the active investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.