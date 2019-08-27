Dept. of Criminal Justice officials say fewer people looking at law enforcement careers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new initiative is working to not only increase the number of of law enforcement officers across the state, but help retain them.
Today during a press conference at the Department of Criminal Justice Training Complex, Commissioner Alex Payne explained that fewer people are considering careers in law enforcement, and that’s a problem he wants to fix.
“We are always thinking how can we keep them more interested in this career," Payne said.
To boost those numbers, the Department of Criminal justice training is partnering with bluegrass community technical college to offer cadets credit hours while in training.
After cadets in this program finish 20 week’s of training, they’ll receive an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from BCTC.
Those credit hours can transfer to any state college.
