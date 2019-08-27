DUI suspect drove drunk through cemetery, police say

GREENVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A man was charged with DUI over the weekend after he allegedly drove drunk through a Floyd County cemetery.
Diego Perez, 20, was arrested Friday at a small cemetery in Greenville after a witness called police.
Our partners at the News and Tribune reported Perez and another person were trying to change a tire when officers arrived.
He’s accused of breaking at least three headstones by knocking them off their bases. Some of the graves have been there since the 1800s, the News and Tribune reported.
Perez faces preliminary charges of OWI, criminal recklessness and possession of a controlled substance.
He’s due to appear in court Thursday.
