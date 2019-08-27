FallTALK! Tuesday Edition

Our next cold front is approach from this west as of this post. It will spark off more showers and even a few thunderstorms into the afternoon. Areas right along and to then to the east of I-65 will be most at risk. This will be our last shot at some decent rain totals as drier air moves in tonight.
That drier air will lead to a very nice setup Wednesday and Thursday with daytime highs in the 70s and 80s and lows at night in the 50s and 60s! Basically “normal” the end of August.
We will start to warm back up to near 90 over the holiday weekend with perhaps a spotty thunderstorm. I still do not see any washout setups taking place but we need to keep an eye to Tropical Storm Dorian to see how it interacts with the SE coastline for any potential impacts locally. I would expect more adjustments to be made to this portion of the forecast.
