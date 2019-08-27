FORECAST: Cold front brings more rain to WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Get ready for another gloomy day with cloudy skies and a few showers this morning. As a cold front pushes through this afternoon and evening, it will trigger more showers and a few thunderstorms across the region.
The front exits this evening, allowing skies to clear and temperatures to fall into the 60s.
The rest of the week looks beautiful. Expect lower humidity, sunshine, and highs in the upper 70s and low 80 on Wednesday and Thursday.
High pressure shifts east for the weekend, switching winds to come out of the south and driving temperatures back into the upper 80s.
