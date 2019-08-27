FORECAST: Drier weather returns after a round of storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We dried out Monday night, as expected. We’ll keep only a small shower chance in the forecast overnight as a disturbance moving in from the west tries to squeeze out a few light radar returns toward morning, with steady temperatures near 70 degrees.
Tuesday is another active day, but only for a short time as a line or two of broken thunderstorms slides through along the cold front associated with this system.
There’s still some debate as to whether these storms will form west of Interstate 65 and slide into Louisville during the late afternoon or if they’ll form just east and southeast of the city and then slide eastward. That exact game plan depends on the speed of the cold front, something we’ll watch closely. Regardless of the storm placement, storm strength will not be terribly high as wind shear and strong instability will be lacking, meaning severe weather is rather unlikely Tuesday.
Just watch out for briefly heavy rain and lightning with these storms should they pass over your location. Drier weather is with us for the rest of the workweek as temperatures slowly recover back into the upper 80s by the weekend.
