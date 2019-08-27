FORECAST: Scattered downpours tonight before a string of nice days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After another cloudy and damp day, we are in for a string of nice days that will lead us into a warmer Labor Day Weekend.
The cold front will slide through the region tonight with scattered downpours this evening. The better chance for rainfall will be along and east of Interstate 65. A few areas with heavy rain possible with the amount of moisture in the atmosphere. As the front moves east the rain chances will diminish and the clouds will thin.
Overnight lows will fall into the low to mid 60s in the city. With partly sunny, less humid conditions expected for Wednesday, we’re in for a delightful day.
The trend continues for Thursday and Friday – though slightly warmer each day.
