Hoosiers name Penix starting quarterback

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana University head football coach Tom Allen named redshirt freshman Michael Penix the Hoosiers starting quarterback on Monday.
Penix beat out junior Peyton Ramsey, who had started 16 games over the last two seasons, and Utah transfer Jack Tuttle.
“It wasn’t what Peyton didn’t do, it was more of what I believe Mike can be,” Allen said. “We let these guys compete and, as we said all along, it was very close. We made the decision early last week so he could get the proper reps. I’m excited about the future of our program.”
Penix played in three games as a freshman. The 6′3″, 202 pound Tampa native was lost for the season after suffering an ACL tear in his right knee on October 20 against Penn State.
“I was very excited,” Penix said. “It was a hard working process. Every single day we were out there competing. Peyton and Jack, they gave me a run, I always had to be on the toes and make sure I competed to the highest level and I’m very excited that I was named that.”
He also saw action against Florida International and Ball State. He completed 21-of-34 (61.8 percent) passes for 219 yards with one touchdown in the three games.
“He’s our starting quarterback here at Indiana, it’s not a game to game decision,” Allen added. “Like anybody else he’s got to perform. He’s our starting quarterback and he’s got to go and lead our team. He knows that he’s our starting quarterback and he has my full confidence.”
The Hoosiers kickoff the 2019 season against Ball State on Saturday at 12 p.m. in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
