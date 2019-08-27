JCPS Girls of Color STEAM Academy up for approval

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At Tuesday’s Jefferson County Board of Education meeting, the board will vote on a Girls of Color STEAM Academy.
Like the W.E.B. DuBois Academy for boys, the girl’s academy is aimed at ensuring equality.
Plans include gender specific, afro-centric curriculum and STEAM focused classes.
150 sixth grade girls could be part of the program as early as next August.
According to the proposed budget, it would cost the district a little over $1.5 million in its first year.
By year three, 450 students grades six-through-eight would take part.
If it passes, a principal will be named in the next few weeks.
