JCPS speeding up plans for internal police force

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the removal of school resource officers in 28 JCPS schools, the district is expediting plans for an internal police force.
In an updated safety proposal that will be presented at Tuesday’s board meeting, a tentative timeline shows the first class of SROs could be assigned by February 1.
The plan calls for around 50 SROs.
One officer would be assigned to every middle and high school. Each officer would also have patrol responsibilities at one or two nearby elementary schools.
Because of metro budget cuts in June, 17 LMPD school resource officers were pulled from the district and put back on the streets. In early August, a split board vote on contracts with other local agencies pulled the remaining 11 SROs out of schools.
Prior to that, the district was planning to have its own security in place by 2021.
