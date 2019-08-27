Labor Day at the Zoo Picnic & Car Show celebrates 20 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Labor Day at the Zoo Picnic & Car Show, is celebrating its 20th year.
The event is a day for union members and their families to celebrate with a discounted day at the zoo, and enjoy lunch, bouncy rides, animal exhibits, a car show, and to raise funds for charitable organizations.
Over the past 20 years, the Labor Day at the Zoo Picnic and Car Show has raised and donated more than $150,000 to charitable organizations.
At a press conference Monday, a proclamation from Metro Council honored their work in the community.
Tickets for the 20th Labor Day at the Zoo Picnic & Car Show may be purchased at UAW 862, Teamsters 89, IBEW 369, or by contacting a union representative until August 30.
Labor day weekend tickets at the Louisville Zoo are only $8 for union members and their families ahead of the event, or $10 at the gate. You can purchase ticket on the Louisville Zoo website.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.