At least 1 dead, 10 injured after stolen police cruiser crashes in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Dayton Police say at least one person is dead and ten others are in the hospital after a stabbing suspect stole a Riverside Police cruiser and crashed into several other cars near the Dayton Metro Library.
According to WDTN-TV, the suspect jumped from the wrecked cruiser and fled on foot. He was later arrested.
Five children were rushed to a Dayton-are hospital, police say, and at least one of those children is in critical condition.
