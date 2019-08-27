Louisville immigration court closed indefinitely

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The federal immigration court in downtown Louisville is closed until further notice because the building is in bad shape.
The Executive Office for Immigration Review confirmed operations in Louisville have been suspended indefinitely because of conditions at the Heyburn Building on Broadway.
Until further notice, people should submit all filings to the Memphis Immigration Court for processing.
There’s no timetable for when repairs could be made.
