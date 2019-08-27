Man shot several times on Sale Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was found shot near Churchill Downs on Monday night.
Few details were immediately available, but MetroSafe confirmed that police were called to the 1000 block of Sale Avenue at about 10:15 p.m.
When officers arrived, they discovered a man had been shot several times; he was rushed to University Hospital. An LMPD spokesman said the man’s injuries were not life-threatening.
The man’s name and condition were not immediately known.
Information about suspects or motives also was unavailable.
This story will be updated with new information as it becomes available.
