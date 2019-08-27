Mom accused of threatening to shoot school bus driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County woman faces serious charges after police said she stormed into the school bus garage and threatened to shoot a driver.
Melissa Sizemore, of Elizabethtown, is charged with terroristic threatening and menacing.
A police report indicated she walked into the Hardin County Schools bus garage on Aug. 16 and stated she would “shoot that m**** f*****”, referring to a driver who didn’t drop her daughter off.
As Sizemore was leaving, she reportedly told a group of employees she would “f*** all of y’all up” if anything happened to her daughter.
The district declined to comment on Sizemore’s arrest, but released a statement saying “Hardin County Schools will take every possible step to ensure student and staff safety. We take any threat to a student or staff member seriously. We have an incredible relationship with every law enforcement agency in our county and know we can contact them on any issue. Their assistance is critical in keeping a safe learning and working environment. We are grateful for all of our first responders.”
