New additions for Cardinal Stadium announced ahead of season opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Football fans will notice some new changes when the Cardinals kick off their first game of the season against Notre Dame on Labor Day.
Fans should be aware of new parking information, seating changes and food and beverage options at Cardinal Stadium.
Fans with reserved parking passes surrounding the stadium will have a special early entrance two hours ahead of the regular five-hour time for parking lots. Stadium gates will open at 6 p.m for the game, which kicks off at 8 p.m.
Thanks to a multi-million dollar donation from Rick and David Kueber, Planet Fitness franchisees and co-founders of Sun Tan City, what was previously known as the green parking lots at Cardinal Stadium are now the Planet Fitness Purple lots.
Fans will be able to use ride-shares to and from the games. Dedicated drop-off and pick-up areas for Uber or Lyft will be on 3rd Street at Jim Patterson Stadium. If taking a taxi home, fans can access them by walking up the Central Avenue stairs after walking through the Card March tunnel. Taxis will start lining up approximately 30 minutes after the end of each game this season.
During halftime, fans can enjoy Chick-fil-A, Fan vs Food Gourmet Dogs, funnel cakes and other new concession options. A rebranded bar in the Brown & Williamson Club will feature local Goodwood Brewery craft beer products. In addition to the new items, a value menu will be available and a happy hour will open two hours before the gates open to promote early entrance to the game.
The clear bag policy will remain in effect and fans are encouraged to get to the stadium early to avoid long lines at the gates as everyone will be checked by security before entering.
