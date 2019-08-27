Notre Dame offensive coordinator got his start in coaching at UofL

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long
By Kent Taylor | August 27, 2019 at 5:29 PM EDT - Updated August 27 at 5:29 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long will feel right at home when the #9 Fighting Irish visit Cardinal Stadium on Labor Day for a season opening showdown with UofL.

Long started his coaching career with the Cards.

“I sent my resume out to just about every division I school, when I got done playing and Louisville was the only one who called,” Long said. “I went up and interviewed with Coach Petrino and two days later I got a call, and he told me he needed me up there that day, unfortunately I was graduating that day, so I missed my graduation. Went up there and went to work, but it was just pure luck.”

Long was a wide receiver and tight end at North Alabama.

He spent two seasons on the UofL staff, in 2006 and 2007, as a graduate assistant. He also coached under Petrino at Arkansas in 2008 and 2009.

“It was a great experience, being surrounded by so many good offensive minds, you know Jeff Brohm was on that staff, you had Mike Summers, Paul Petrino and obviously Bob, so it was a good way to be indoctrinated into the profession,” Long recalls.

Long is entering his third season as the Notre Dame offensive coordinator.

