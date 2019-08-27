Papa John’s names new president and CEO

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Papa John’s International, Inc. on Tuesday announced Rob Lynch as its new President and CEO.
Lynch comes into his new position after he previously served as president of Arby’s and led the brand’s turnaround in recent years.
According to a press release, the Louisville-based company decided Lynch’s priority is to “focus the company and its franchisees on the brand’s future potential, building on Papa John’s history of great food, outstanding customer service and passionate team members.”
The new management comes after more than a year of fallout following founder John Schnatter’s ouster. Schnatter was accused of using a racial slur on a conference call last year, which led to his stepping down as chairman.
Schnatter on Tuesday issued a statement about Lynch’s appointment.
“As I have told the Papa John’s board on many occasions for the past 15 months, a new CEO was needed to get the Company moving in the right direction, " Schnatter said. "I advised Chairman Jeff Smith directly as soon as Starboard invested in Papa John’s that he needed to replace Steve Ritchie. I am pleased that Jeff Smith and the board have finally come to that realization and made a change in leadership.
Schnatter had been critical of Steve Ritchie’s leadership the past two years, saying publicly that the company was poorly run until the decision to terminate Ritchie.
Papa John’s continues to restructure its franchise and announced retired NBA superstar and Papa John franchisee Shaquille O’Neal as its new spokesman.
