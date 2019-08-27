Police looking for man who held up gas stations, then went gambling

(WAVE) - The search is on for a man accused of holding up gas stations on both sides of the Ohio River, then apparently hitting the casino.
Forty-year-old Everett “Buster” Henry is considered to be armed and dangerous.
He’s accused of robbing Cowboy’s in Ghent, Ky., early Friday morning, then a gas station in Aurora, Ind., in Dearborn County.
Henry was last spotted at the Belterra Casino on Friday, and police said they believe he’s still in the Switzerland County area.
If you see him, you’re urged not to approach him, but to call 911 instead.
