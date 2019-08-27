Report: Police investigating DeMarcus Cousins’ alleged death threat to ex-girlfriend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police in Alabama are investigating former Kentucky Wildcat DeMarcus Cousins after he allegedly threatened to shoot his ex-girlfriend last week.
According to multiple reports including NBC Sports, a voice believed to be the Lakers center can allegedly be heard on a recording with his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child.
TMZ published the phone conversation Tuesday, during which a male voice is heard saying he would “put a bullet in your (expletive) head."
NBC Sports previously reported Cousins got married last weekend.
Several reports indicate the woman said the conversation was in response to Cousins’ ex refusing to allow their son to attend his wedding.
Police in Mobile, Al. said the department received a copy of the recorded conversation and are investigating.
