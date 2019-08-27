2 shot in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after two people showed up to University Hospital with gunshot wounds.
Metrosafe confirms the original shooting took place in the 700 block of south Shelby Street just after 5:15 p.m..
A short time later, two gunshot victims showed up at University Hospital. Officials believe they were transported by a personal car.
LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said the victims were two black males in their 20s, and their injures were non-life threatening.
No arrests have been made. LMPD is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.