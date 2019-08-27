Spaghetti Junction improvement plans approved

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Federal Highway Administration approved work to continue on Spaghetti Junction.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) plans to begin work on additional safety improvements are to help the on going issues involving numerous crashes..
KYTC said work on the ramp connecting I-71 South and I-64 West to I-65 South in downtown Louisville will begin by Nov. 1.
The new plan will feature improvements to the visibility of the curve with new signs and markings. New lining on the roads will be added to allow drivers more time to get over .
