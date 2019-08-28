After manslaughter deal, suspect’s request for probation angers victim’s family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of a tow truck driver killed by a drunk driver in 2016 sounded off about their pain when that driver asked for probation at his sentencing hearing.
“This is all for his recovery, for his recovery, what about our recovery?” asked widow Tammie Simpson. “We’re not going to have recovery.”
Wednesday proved to be an emotional day for the family of Steve Simpson. WAVE 3 News has covered the drunken-driving crash that killed the 42-year-old father since it happened in October 2016.
William Hillard accepted a deal for second-degree manslaughter and agreed to serve eight years in prison for causing Simpson’s death, but during sentencing, he asked Jefferson Circuit Judge Barry Willett to allow him to have probation and continue his recovery.
Tammie Simpson told the judge how much her husband of 24 years was cherished.
“We had people standing outside, over 2,000 people at his funeral,” Tammie Simpson said.
The family wanted William Hillard to understand the love he took away when he hit and killed a husband, father, grandfather and Special Olympics coach. Hillard, who had issues with drinking and driving in the past, admitted driving drunk, hitting Simpson as he loaded his wrecker on Dixie Highway.
“I want Mr. Hillard to see the pain he’s caused, not only to me but to his sister,” Tammie Simpson said, pointing to family members. "To his mother, to his daughter, to his aunt, to his nephew, to his best friend.
“What I’ve been through, and excuse my language, is hell and back,” she said. “I’m still trying to get out of that hell.”
Hillard addressed the judge and the family.
“I’m sorry,” he said. “I pray to God that he takes your pain away and heals yall’s hearts.”
That apology only fueled the family’s emotions after he also made a request for probation. The victim’s mother, Bonnie Grigsby, told the judge of Hillard, “he’s going to get out in a few years and he’s going to be able to go hug his kids and tell them how much he loves them and spend holidays with him, you know? What do I get to do? I get to go to the cemetery and hold and love an old cold headstone.”
Tammie Simpson addressed Hillard in court.
“Don’t put your head down,” she demanded, prompting Hillard to look up. “Don’t feel sorry for me, don’t feel sorry for my family. Feel sorry for yourself because at the end of the day, God is going to be the one to judge you.”
The family asked Hillard to continue working on his recovery, educating people about drunken driving and Kentucky’s Move Over Law. Judge Willett told Hillard he appreciated his apology, but denied probation.
