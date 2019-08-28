After manslaughter deal, suspect’s request for probation angers victim’s family

That apology only fueled the family’s emotions after he also made a request for probation. The victim’s mother, Bonnie Grigsby, told the judge of Hillard, “he’s going to get out in a few years and he’s going to be able to go hug his kids and tell them how much he loves them and spend holidays with him, you know? What do I get to do? I get to go to the cemetery and hold and love an old cold headstone.”