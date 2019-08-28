Amazon presents GCCS with large gift to support Vex Robotics program

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Amazon presented Greater Clark County Schools students and Superintendent Mark Laughner with a special gift on Wednesday.
The company gave the school district $20,000 to support the district’s Vex Robotics program. The funds cap off $10,000 worth of backpacks and supplies that Amazon donated to the district on the first day of school to set up students for a successful year of learning.
The announcement of the $20,000 came after leading students and Superintendent Laughner on a VIP tour of the Jeffersonville fulfillment center.
During the tour, students got to see STEM principles at work and learn about the innovative processes that enable Amazon to fulfill customer orders. The over 1,000,000 square-foot fulfillment center first opened for operations in October 2012 and employs more than 2,000 full-time, full-benefit associates.
“It’s so important to give kids the chance to learn next-gen STEM skills and keep them engaged in learning,” said Mann. “We’re proud to partner with Greater Clark County Schools to help inspire students not just on the first day of school, but all the way through the new school year.”
Greater Clark County Schools says that in addition to the $10,000 worth of school supplies, Amazon’s $20,000 donation will have a positive impact at every level of school in the district to enhance their current STEM curriculum.
“In our rapidly changing, 21st-century world, students need to be more prepared than ever in order to be successful after high school,” said Superintendent Laughner. “Greater Clark County Schools has worked to provide robust STEM education for all students. We want our students to graduate with the ability to collaborate, communicate, create and think critically to solve real-world problems. Amazon’s partnership with the district and generous donation to support our STEM learning will allow thousands of students to participate in hands-on learning experiences to build the skills they need to be the next generation of innovators.”
Anyone interested in touring Amazon’s Jeffersonville fulfillment center can sign up for a free public tour by clicking here. The Jeffersonville fulfillment center began offering free tours in May 2014 and is one of 23 fulfillment centers across the country to offer them.
