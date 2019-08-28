AT&T workers to end strike after 5 days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After striking since Saturday at midnight, AT&T workers are expected to head back to work Wednesday afternoon.
Negotiators for the Communications Workers of America (CWA) announced Wednesday that their strike against AT&T would come to an end and that CWA workers would return to their jobs at 1 PM.
RELATED STORIES
CWA workers were striking against what they called unfair labor practices at the company.
“CWA members’ spirit and solidarity over the last four days showed the company that we would not back down until they bargained with us in good faith,” said CWA District 3 Vice President Richard Honeycutt. “This was a historic strike that showed the power that working people have when they join together.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.