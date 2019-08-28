AT&T workers to end strike after 5 days

Striking workers are alleging AT&T management is bargaining in bad faith by sending negotiators to the bargaining table who don't have the power to make decisions.
By Tawana Andrew | August 28, 2019 at 8:59 AM EDT - Updated August 28 at 8:59 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After striking since Saturday at midnight, AT&T workers are expected to head back to work Wednesday afternoon.

Negotiators for the Communications Workers of America (CWA) announced Wednesday that their strike against AT&T would come to an end and that CWA workers would return to their jobs at 1 PM.

CWA workers were striking against what they called unfair labor practices at the company.

“CWA members’ spirit and solidarity over the last four days showed the company that we would not back down until they bargained with us in good faith,” said CWA District 3 Vice President Richard Honeycutt. “This was a historic strike that showed the power that working people have when they join together.”

