August Frankfort Avenue Trolley Hop cancelled due to lack of sponsor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Budget cuts are impacting a longtime tradition on Frankfort Avenue.
For the last 15 years, the last Friday of the month has meant a Trolley Hop- where shops and restaurants welcome big crowds, but, this month, the trolleys will stay parked.
For Krista Evola, an employee at 5-0-Lou, the event would typically be stopping right outside with loads of customers - something she said boosts business.
"It does definitely," Evola said. "We really appreciate people coming in, stopping in and at least looking around."
This Friday that wont happen.
Metro Councilman Bill Hollander wrote in a message to WAVE 3 News, council-designated funds he once used to fund the Trolley Hop were slashed by 60 percent this budget year- adding, now, they can only be used on capital projects like sidewalks.
“The trolleys do cost money, and we need the money,” Susan Straub, owner of European Splendor, said. “It’s not in the city budget anymore. So, we need to raise it on our own.”
To do that- members of the Frankfort Avenue Business Association, including Straub, are searching for sponsors.
The association’s website states that Louisville Water picked up the tab in July, and Maker’s Mark is listed for October, but this will be the first month without a sponsor on the list– in addition to three other Hops that have yet to be funded this year.
"The Trolley Hop has a big, big impact on our business," Straub said. "On Friday nights, we have around 250 people that make it to our store. On a night we don't have a Trolley Hop, it could be 50 people."
Some business owners said, despite the funding setback, they still plan to stay open late this Friday.
