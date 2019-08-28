Buechel Fire-EMS celebrates one year of ambulance services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Buechel Fire-EMS is celebrating a year of ambulance services in Jefferson County.
Within the past year, the district has doubled the amount of ambulances and staff helping serve Jefferson County.
Buechel Fire says the ambulances are almost always out serving a big need in the community.
“If you look [behind me] both of our ambulances are gone, both of our fire engines are gone, the ambulances are gone basically all the time," spokesman Jordan Yuodis said. "There is a need. They run non stop they come back to the station for 10-15 minutes, and then they’re gone again.”
Officials say the future looks bright for the service with a third ambulance arriving soon. It will serve as a backup for the two out on calls.
