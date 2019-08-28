Cats scheduled to play two games in Las Vegas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Wildcats will play in Las Vegas for the third time in school history.
Big Blue Nation will take over Sin City in December, playing two games at T-Mobile Arena. The men’s basketball team will play Utah Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. in the Neon Hoops Showcase. Three days later, on Dec. 21, the Cats will play Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic.
The Neon Hoops Showcase is an effort to benefit Coaches vs. Cancer, an initiative started by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the American Cancer Society.
Lexington-based bdG sports and Kentucky Sports Radio will partner to promote the campaign #BBNVegas to launch ticket sales for the Utah game.
Cats fans will be able to win a trip to Las Vegas that weekend and participate in other contests. Fans are encouraged to engage on social media by using the hashtag.
According to a press release, the week’s festivities will also include a golf outing at Shadow Creek with full details to be announced at a later date.
“I know our team and our fans have been looking forward to this Las Vegas trip since we announced it and really since the last time we were there in 2016,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said. “I’ve had folks come up to me and tell me what an unbelievable time they had when we played North Carolina in T-Mobile Arena. The great thing about this trip is we’re going to make it a little longer and play two games so our fans can get a good look at our team while enjoying a few days in Vegas before the holidays. Ohio State and Utah are going to be difficult games and really prepare our young team for what’s to come later in the season. I know we can’t wait to get out there.”
Tickets for the Kentucky vs. Utah game will go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 1 p.m.
