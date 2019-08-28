David Sparks charged with murder in Savannah Spurlock’s death, report says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged last month with abuse of a corpse and tampering has now been indicted on a murder charge in connection to Savannah Spurlock’s death, a Lexington TV station reported Wednesday.
WLEX cited court records indicating that David Sparks had been indicted.
Spurlock, a 23-year-old mother of four, was last seen leaving a Lexington bar in January. Spurlock was seen on that bar’s surveillance video leaving with two men, one of whom was Sparks.
Spurlock’s remains were found last month on a property belonging to Sparks’ family. Sparks had originally told investigators that he, Spurlock and two other men left the bar and went back to Sparks’ home, but when he awoke the next morning, she was gone.
Investigators said last month Spurlock’s blood was found inside a closet at Sparks’ home. Her cause of death still has not been released.
Sparks remains in custody at the Lincoln County Detention Center and will be arraigned on the new charge on Sept. 6, WLEX reported.
