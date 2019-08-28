FallTALK! Wednesday Edition

Another nice teaser of autumn in place today! We look to hold onto this one for about 48 hours. After that, we will start to slowly increase the humidity and temperature. It is still technically summer after all.
As far as rain chances go, there is a cold front that will approach Friday into the holiday weekend. It will basically stall/washout near WAVE Country during the period. This means there will be little organization to any thunderstorm action, however there will be a daily risk for a few to develop. This risk will mainly take place during the afternoon hours. In addition, the front won’t have enough of a push to drop humidity levels or temperatures, so expect a rather hot and humid holiday weekend. But if you have plans to go to the lake, I am sure you won’t mind :)
As far as the tropical system Dorian in the Caribbean goes, it does appear impacts are possible from Florida up the east coast over the weekend. But even those along the Gulf Coast are not out of the woods. I will try to explain this setup more in today’s video.
