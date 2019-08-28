FallTALK! Wednesday Edition

As far as rain chances go, there is a cold front that will approach Friday into the holiday weekend. It will basically stall/washout near WAVE Country during the period. This means there will be little organization to any thunderstorm action, however there will be a daily risk for a few to develop. This risk will mainly take place during the afternoon hours. In addition, the front won’t have enough of a push to drop humidity levels or temperatures, so expect a rather hot and humid holiday weekend. But if you have plans to go to the lake, I am sure you won’t mind :)