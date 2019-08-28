Fewer workers compete for Louisville jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s labor force is shrinking.
Numbers provided by Greater Louisville Inc. (GLI) show the available city workforce dropped from 682,387 in August of 2018 to 680,433 today.
There are currently 12,917 job openings in the city as employers learn to become more creative and competitive to fill them.
On Wednesday, 150 jobs went up for grabs at the KFC Yum! Center as the area gears up for basketball season.
Jobs were offered in areas including housekeeping, security and guest services.
There was no line and no waiting during the 4 hour job fair and some applicants were offered jobs on the spot.
“There’s just less of them. Less people looking for jobs, less good applicants,” KFC Yum! Center Marketing Director Sandra Moran said. “Most of them are seasonal part time workers to help out at the events that we host, the University of Louisville basketball games, concerts and family shows we host throughout the year.”
With unemployment holding steady at 4.2 percent, job applicants can afford to be choosy.
“To find something you like, with people you like and pay you like it’s sometimes hard to line everything up,” job applicant John Rohner said.
GLI Senior Vice President Deana Epperly Karem said removing common obstacles for workers like child care or even providing transportation can make an employer more competitive.
“[No transportation] can keep them from taking a job that starts at a certain hour of the day or ends at a certain hour of the day,” Karem said.
GLI reports 3,972 of the available jobs require an Associate’s Degree or higher and 3,228 require a Bachelor’s degree.
