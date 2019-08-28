First day of JCPS Early Childhood Programs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday was a big day for 3,162 young students who are enrolled in the JCPS Early Childhood Programs. It was the first day of class.
JCPS offers Early Childhood programs at 39 sites.
All classrooms are led by an early childhood teacher certified in Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education, or a state-credentialed teacher. Students are engaged in a comprehensive and developmentally appropriate curriculum designed to develop the whole child and get them ready for kindergarten.
The JCPS Early Childhood program is available to eligible preschool students based on household income, for 4-year-olds, or special needs, for 3-year-olds or 4-year-olds.
Transportation is available to preschool (non-tuition) students, and breakfast, lunch and snacks are served.
