FORECAST: Another taste of Fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Residual moisture from yesterday’s rain, clear skies, and light winds have worked together to help patchy fog form. This fog dissipates by mid-morning allowing us all to enjoy sunny skies.
Humidity will be much lower today as temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon.
Tonight, lows bottom out in the 50s and low 60s under clear skies. Expect much of the same tomorrow with low humidity, sunshine, and highs in the low 80s.
Winds switch becoming more southerly Thursday night as high pressure moves east; this will keep lows in the 60s. Temperatures warm into the upper 80s Friday and through the weekend, potentially touching 90° on Labor Day.
A weak cold front approaching keeps isolated downpours in the forecast for Labor Day weekend.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.