FORECAST: Overnight period brings coolest air since June

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’re settling into one of the coolest nights we’ve seen since mid-June. Temperatures early Thursday will get down into the upper 50s in Louisville. Rural areas will see lows down into the lower 50s in some cases, with a patch or two of fog closer to river valleys.
Low humidity continues Thursday afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. By Friday, we’re in the upper 80s with rising humidity.
This leads us into a hot weekend with highs near 90 degrees and small pop-up storm chances in the afternoons.
Labor Day will keep in line with that trend, so we’ll cap our storm chance at 20 percent on Monday for now.
Another bout of 90s looks likely late next week as well after a brief, inconsequential front takes us into the upper 80s on Wednesday.
Be sure to consult our WAVE 3 Weather app for the latest on Hurricane Dorian, which looks to be taking aim at Florida on Labor Day as a major hurricane. It’s too early to say if that storm’s remnants will have impacts locally later on next week.
