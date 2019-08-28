Human trafficking training at Southeast Christian Church

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - La Grange is just one of the stops for a group providing education nationwide about human trafficking.
It’s called the Samaritan Women Institute for Shelter Care. The shelter provides therapeutic residential care to victims of domestic sex trafficking.
In addition to fundraising and research, they seek to meet with healthcare professionals, training them to identify signs of trafficking.
Medical professionals across Kentucky gathered for training Tuesday at Southeast Christian Church.
“From our 12+ years of providing residential care to survivors of trafficking, our ladies have reported seeing countless medical professionals who were unaware they were being trafficked." Jeanne L. Allert, Founder and Executive Director of The Samaritan Women said, "we want to use our knowledge base to train and equip medical professionals to identify victims and respond in trauma-informed ways.”
According to The Samaritan Women, some signs of human trafficking include progressive bruising and traumatic brain injury.
They’re also clearing up some common misconceptions.
The training they provide across the country is expected to help build up the nation’s ability to respond to victims of trafficking.
The Institute has identified 17 states that have no shelter program dedicated to these victims.
