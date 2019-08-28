Jefferson County to no longer prosecute simple marijuana possession cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cases involving one ounce of less of marijuana will no longer be prosecuted in Jefferson County.
Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell announced the policy change this morning.
The cases involved are ones which the most serious charge is the possession of one ounce of less of marijuana. it does not involves cases where the offender is under the age of 21.
Cases will still be prosecuted are ones involving trafficking, cultivation or driving under the influence of marijuana, along with public use, display or comsumption of marijuana. Public intoxication involving marijuana use will also be prosecuted.
