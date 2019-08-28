Jefferson County will no longer prosecute simple marijuana possession cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cases involving one ounce or less of marijuana will no longer be prosecuted in Jefferson County.
During a news conference to announce the policy change, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell said the reason behind it came after seeing that white and black users are disproportionately convicted of these crimes.
“I made this decision after a lot of deep personal reflection on what was going on in the community, and other similar urban areas around the country where the racial disparity just jumps off the page,” O’Connell said.
The cases involved are ones in which the most serious charge is the possession of one ounce or less of marijuana. It does not involve cases where the offender is under the age of 21.
Cases that will still be prosecuted are ones involving trafficking, cultivation or driving under the influence of marijuana, along with public use, display or consumption of marijuana. Public intoxication involving marijuana use also will be prosecuted.
After the announcement, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad issued the following statement regarding marijuana possession in Louisville and throughout Jefferson County.
"As public attitudes related to marijuana use continue to evolve in this country, discussion must take place around how low-level marijuana possession is handled by our criminal justice system.
LMPD respects the decision of the County Attorney’s Office not to prosecute possession of small amounts of marijuana. Our officers will be instructed not to routinely write citations for this specific offense based on guidelines provided by the County Attorney’s Office.
Still, it is important for the public to understand marijuana possession remains illegal in Kentucky and as police officers we have a sworn duty to uphold the law.
The Louisville Metro Police Department prioritizes its resources on violent crime. Sometimes investigations into violent crime and marijuana possession intersect.
As marijuana remains illegal in Kentucky, the detection of marijuana during an investigation may still provide probable cause for officers to conduct a search. Additionally, officers who find marijuana in small amounts may still seize the drug and process it through our property room, whether there is a citation written or not."
The policy change is hailed as a victory by and for some marijuana users.
A few years ago, Dan Seum Jr. was caught with a small amount of marijuana.
“It is some vindication because I’ve been involved in the criminal system because of cannabis and I’ve always tried to say ‘I’m not a bad guy,’” Seum said.
Seum spent time in jail, it cost him hundreds of dollars in court fees and he was let go from his position as a middle school football coach.
Seum has been campaigning to change Kentucky’s cannabis laws along with his father, Sen. Dan Seum.
He said there’s still a long way to go toward legalization, but the policy change is an indicator that perception of the drug is changing.
“We’re winning,” Seum said. “This is going to send a major message to Frankfort.”
