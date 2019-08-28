Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens games to be broadcast on local radio station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lamar Jackson fans who root for the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens got some good news Wednesday.
All Ravens games will be broadcast live on 93.9 The Ville, an ESPN Radio affiliate, this season.
Jackson won the Heisman Trophy as UofL’s starting quarterback in 2016. ESPN Louisville is a broadcast partner of UofL athletics.
“In a city without an NFL team, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens get talked about on our talk shows more than any other team,” ESPN Louisville Vice President Drew Deener said in a statement. “So why not seize the opportunity to air all his games?”
Added Ravens VP of Community Relations Kevin Byrne: “The fans in Louisville knew before we did what a special player and person Lamar Jackson is ... We welcome the fans in the Louisville area to Ravens football.”
The Ravens open the season on Sept. 8 against Miami at 1 p.m. Pregame coverage is scheduled to begin on 93.9 The Ville at 12:30 p.m.
