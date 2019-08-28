New homeless shelter in Seymour gets green light from city, support from community

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - When you think of a homeless problem or not enough shelter space, most people think about larger cities like Louisville.
But one southern Indiana community is dealing with a homeless problem of its own, working to find enough space to house everyone in need of shelter.
A group of people in Seymour is working to change that, creating a new homeless shelter that can serve more and help reduce its homelessness problem.
Though you may not see it out on the streets, homelessness is a problem in Seymour and around Jackson County.
“There are probably upwards of 250 or more families and individuals homeless in our county,” said Karen Browning, Executive Director of Waymaker Ministries. Browning is also involved with Jackson County Toolbox and Double Down Outreach. “It’s a scary number when we think about it.”
“I just, I had no idea the problem was as big as it is,” said Janet Pollmann, co-owner at Chillicen in Seymour.
“Totally not,” Browning said. “I didn’t realize there was that population.”
Browning got involved through her daughter; it was her New Year’s resolution to help the homeless. Now, years later, she’s helping transform an empty building owned by Royalty Roofing, in Seymour, into the town’s second homeless shelter.
City leaders this week approved the zoning change for that building to allow it to become the new homeless shelter.
It’ll take some work to get the building ready before it can open as a shelter, but when it’s completed, it will house 48 men and women in Seymour.
“I was so happy for them,” Pollmann said.
Pollmann added that she couldn’t make it to the meeting to support the shelter, but she does support the homeless, encouraging restaurant patrons to pay it forward by buying a meal for someone else when they come to pick up their own lunch. The program is especially popular during the winter months.
“They’ll buy a meal for a homeless person,” Pollmann said.
Last winter, a pay-it-forward board inside the restaurant was filled with pre-paid meals for homeless people coming in. She and another restaurant, Bubba’s Place, participate in the pay-it-forward meal program, but Pollmann said she’d like to see it expand around town so no one has to go hungry.
Pollmann said the need here is real, and many in the community believe in the good a new shelter can bring to them.
“I think this is a huge step for Seymour,” Pollman said. “I think it’s kind of cool.”
Browning said work will begin transforming the interior into an apartment-style shelter in the next six weeks, once the state has approved the plans. They’re hoping to open by November, before the weather gets cold.
It’s a good feeling knowing the community is behind this, Browning said.
“It blows you away when you think ... that they will rise to the occasion and they don’t want to see their brothers and sisters suffering,” Browning said. “They don’t want their neighbors to be in need.”
They are already getting calls from people asking how to volunteer and how to donate. Browning said they expect to have information on fundraising and volunteer training available soon.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.