New mailbox signs to help in emergencies in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local fire departments in Bullitt County to offer free mailbox number signs to residents.
The signs are paid for by a grant to the Bullitt County local emergency planning committee. Mount Washington, Lebanon Junction and Southeast Bullitt fire are among the departments that will participate in the program.
Each department posted on Facebook to encourage residents to stop by the stations to receive the house numbers.
Local officials hope the numbers will make it easy to locate homes to provide quicker care in emergencies.
A Mount Washington Fire Department post said, “This is one of the most important things you can do as a home owner because it helps the police, fire and EMS find you faster when minutes count.”
A name, address and phone number is needed to retrieve the numbers for mailboxes. The department will contact residents once they arrive.
Fire departments encourage residents outside of Bullitt County districts to contact the local department for assistance.
