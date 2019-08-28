Police activity at mobile home park ends, JCPS buses now picking up students

The Louisville Metro police SWAT team was called around 2:30 a.m. to the 8200 block of Minor Lane. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
August 28, 2019 at 7:28 AM EDT - Updated August 28 at 7:28 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A SWAT situation at a mobile home park in southern Louisville Metro prevented JCPS buses from picking up some students.

MetroSafe says the call came out at 2:30 a.m. in the 8200 block of Minor Lane. Details about the nature of the incident have not been provided, but a number of other specialty units were at the scene.

LMPD units began to clear the scene around 7 a.m. An ambulance accompanied by a LMPD cruiser left the mobile home park shortly before units began to clear from the area.

A JCPS spokeswoman said the buses have begun to pickup students.

