Popular donut shop says social media claim of closure is false

MT. WASHINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A popular donut shop in Mt. Washington says their Facebook page was hacked and they are not closing.
On Wednesday, a post on Donut King’s Facebook thanked customers and said they were closing and would be moving out of the Crossroads Station location by the end of this month. Turns out, according to an Donut King employee, that post is not true and says they were hacked.
Nearly 100 people commented on the post and it was shared several times. Thavy Kong says she doesn’t know who posted the comment but says she has been busy answering the store phone telling customers that they were staying put.
It was back in October 26, 2016 that Donut King was also in the news. The owner Simon Yeung was shot in the head twice outside his shop on Highway 44. He did survive. The shop was closed for several months after the shooting and later reopened.
In 2016, police released surveillance video of a Ford Focus seen in the area at the time Yeung was shot. Mt. Washington police say no arrests have been made in the case.
Yeung did return to work at his donut shot shortly after he recovered. Kong says Yeung’s has been working as much and she planned to take over the business.
This story will be updated.
