Prosecutor to seek murder charge in McCreary County toddler death

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police say a child is dead after being assaulted by a man in McCreary County.
Troopers got the call just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday that a two-year-old child had been taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset with life-threatening injuries. She would die Tuesday night at UK Hospital.
Investigators say the two-year-old was assaulted Aug. 21 by Michael Cody Huff, 27, of Whitley City. Huff was arrested around 6 p.m. Tuesday. He is being held in the Leslie County Detention Center and faces an assault charge.
Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Bowling said he would pursue a murder charge when presenting the case to the grand jury.
The child was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Frankfort for an autopsy.
