Prosecutor to seek murder charge in McCreary County toddler death

Prosecutor to seek murder charge in McCreary County toddler death
Michael Cody Huff is charged with assault following the death of a 2-year-old girl in McCreary County. (Source: Leslie County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff | August 28, 2019 at 3:13 PM EDT - Updated August 28 at 3:13 PM

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police say a child is dead after being assaulted by a man in McCreary County.

Troopers got the call just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday that a two-year-old child had been taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset with life-threatening injuries. She would die Tuesday night at UK Hospital.

The girl was then taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital where she died Tuesday evening.

Investigators say the two-year-old was assaulted Aug. 21 by Michael Cody Huff, 27, of Whitley City. Huff was arrested around 6 p.m. Tuesday. He is being held in the Leslie County Detention Center and faces an assault charge.

Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Bowling said he would pursue a murder charge when presenting the case to the grand jury.

The child was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.