Report: Another Kentucky sailor’s remains identified from Pearl Harbor attack

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The remains of another US solder killed during the attack at Pearl Harbor have been identified, Kentucky Today reports.
Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Ulis C. Steely, 25, of Corbin, was on the battleship USS Oklahoma when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The Oklahoma sustained severe damage and quickly capsized. The attack left 429 crewmen dead, including Steely.
Steely was identified by scientists using DNA, dental and anthropological analysis, Kentucky Today reported.
Steely will be buried Oct. 5, 2019, in his hometown of Corbin, Kentucky. Governor Matt Bevin will order flags lowered to half-staff in his honor on the date of his burial.
