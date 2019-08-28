Salvation Army raises awareness on poverty in Fight for Louisville Breakfast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Hundreds gather Tuesday morning to "Fight for Louisville."
The Salvation Army hosted the Fight for Louisville Breakfast at The Olmsted in Louisville Tuesday.
Hundreds of local community and business leaders joined the Salvation Army to learn more about the fight against poverty in Louisville.
“Our theme this morning is rise up, and it's to tell about our work and how we rise up each and every day to help our clients who what to transform their lives,” Salvation Army Executive Director Johanna Wint said.
Along with hosting a fundraising gala, the Salvation Army says the free breakfast was meant to help raise awareness about the work that is being done in the city.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.