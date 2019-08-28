Search continues for missing Louisville mother of two

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The search for a missing Louisville mother continues.
On Wednesday, a “First 48” TV crew, along with search and rescue crews were searching areas around town looking for Andrea Knabel, 37, now missing for over two weeks.
>> PREVIOUS STORY: Louisville mom who volunteered for Missing in America is still missing
Specifically, crews were searching around Fincastle, near Poplar Level Road. Louisville Fire Department was helping with the search, providing ATVs and personnel, as well as access to their parking lot and facility.
Knabel was last seen between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Aug. 13, leaving a relative’s home on foot in the 4000 block Fincastle Road in Audubon Park. She hasn’t used her cell phone since then either.
What makes the case unique, is Knabel has helped the organization Missing in America find missing people around the United States.
Knabel has two children.
Friends ask the public to continue to share her photo in the hope someone spots her.
Anyone who may know anything about Knable’s disappearance is asked to call police.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.