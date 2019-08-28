Three women file sexual assault lawsuits against Omni Hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three women have filed lawsuits against the Omni Hotel claiming that they were sexually assaulted by a massage therapists who worked for the hotel.
The lawsuits says Colin Stephenson placed his hands several times on and around their genital region.
The dates for the assaults range from August of 2018 to June of 2019.
The lawsuits claim the Omni should have known that Stephenson had been sued previously for unwanted sexual touching during a massage and was fired from Massage Envy J-Town for past predatory actions.
A statement the Omni Hotel sent to Wave 3 News about the lawsuits is posted below.
“Every job applicant at Omni who may have direct contact with guests is vetted by criminal background check before hiring, and each hire must complete thorough training. We are committed to the safety and security of all our guests.” Said Kristen Cadenhead with Omni Hotels & Resorts.
