Weapons confirmed at JCPS Schools during first two weeks of school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In less than two weeks of school, JCPS confirms at least four weapons were brought by students to school.
The latest incident involves a student at PRP High School after a BB gun and a knife were recovered from the student's backpack. In this case, police were contacted and charges were filed.
However, PRP hasn't been the only school.
WAVE 3 News learned that a gun was found at Shawnee High School. Law enforcement was contacted soon after, JCPS told WAVE 3 News.
At Carrithers Middle School, a student brought a BB gun to class. Someone told school staff that evening, JCPS said. The next morning, the school's former School Resource Officers, or SRO, was called along with JCPS Security to handle the situation.
The district announced Tuesday evening that they want to speed up plans for an internal police force.
They contended, however, that they haven't seen an increase in problems in the last two weeks.
"We don't see an increase of concern," JCPS School Board member, James Craig asked during the meeting. "Nothing has happened dramatically in the last two weeks to make this year so different than last year right?"
"We have not yet at this point, no," JCPS Superintendent Marty Polio responded.
Craig stated there were six arrests during the first eight days of school last year. He said there have been five this year.
After a recent fight at Iroquois High School, WAVE 3 News learned School Security Officers do not respond to incidents involving students off school grounds.
In that incident on the first day of school, a fight started on school grounds next to the school buses. By the time JCPS Security was called, the fight had already dispersed, JCPS said. However, WAVE 3 News later confirmed the same incident continued to the gas station across the street. A Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy saw the incident and called in a fight while asking for backup.
MetroSafe confirmed the school did not call 911.
Surveillance video from the gas station does not show a fight, but it does show the moment officers place one person in handcuffs.
LMPD later confirmed one juvenile was arrested for resisted arrest and possession of marijuana. JCSO said another student was injured. Some of the students involved came from another JCPS High School the district confirmed.
JCPS said the incident was under review. It's unclear if that arrest was included in the five arrests school board members quoted during Tuesday night's meeting.
The JCPS Security Force is currently made up of nine positions, seven of which have been filled. The goal is to raise the number of positions to 50 for high and middle schools.
Right now the seven security officers work a beat, monitoring a section of the city and providing assistance for non-emergency situations on an as-need basis.
Under the district’s tentative timeline, training would begin in November, with the first officers in schools by February 1st.
