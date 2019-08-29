Construction coming along at Upton Oxmoor Apartments site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Construction continues to move along at the new 301-unit Upton Oxmoor Apartments, located at 7725 Upton Oxmoor Lane, near the Oxmoor Center.
The apartments are being built on over 16 acres, adjacent to the 79-acre historic Oxmoor Farm preserve.
The development will consist of nine modern garden-style apartment buildings, one of which will house the clubhouse.
The apartments will have a modern farmhouse aesthetic with more than 300,000 rentable square feet. Additionally, there will be one 2-story, 533-space parking garage with 232 access controlled covered spaces.
Set to begin occupancy in the spring of 2020, developers hope to begin leasing the property within the coming months.
The development is set to be completely finished by fall of 2020.
