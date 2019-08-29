FORECAST: Humidity, isolated storms return

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Labor Day weekend is setting up to feel much more like summer again. Humidity increases overnight into Friday, keeping temperatures from getting back down into the 50s in most places.
Upper 80s on Friday afternoon will be accompanied by a few isolated downpours and thunderstorms in Southern Indiana, mainly closer to Seymour and North Vernon.
As a cold front stalls out close by, those small isolated storm chances will stay in our forecast through the long Labor Day weekend, mainly for Southern Indiana.
Highs during this time will also get up toward 90 degrees and stay there through most of next week. It’ll likely take until next weekend to get rid of the heat as a cold front marches through.
Hurricane Dorian continues to grab headlines as the current forecast has it reaching Category 4 status before making landfall somewhere on the Atlantic Coast of Florida. Get the WAVE 3 Weather app to track Dorian as it closes in for a Labor Day weekend landfall.
